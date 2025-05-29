Sardar Yousaf makes surprise visits, interacts with pilgrims to get feedback on arrangements

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, May 29 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf paid surprise visits to various residential buildings hired for Pakistani pilgrims in Batha Quraish and interacted with them to take their feedback on the arrangements made by the Pakistan Hajj Mission for their facilitation in Saudi Arabia.

He inspected the facilities being provided to the pilgrims, particularly focusing on food, transport, and healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf emphasized the need for continuous vigilance and the provision of high-quality services to the pilgrims. He said that the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities to ensure a spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for the pilgrims this year.

The minister’s humble gesture resonated deeply with the guests of Allah Almighty, who expressed their delight and appreciation for this rare opportunity to connect with their leader in such a spiritually significant setting.

Sardar Yousaf instructed officials to closely monitor accommodation standards, food quality, hygiene protocols, and the complaint resolution mechanism.

When the minister inquired about the accommodation, food quality, and transport facilities provided in Makkah, the pilgrims expressed overall satisfaction and praised the government for making better arrangements compared to other countries.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission selected 21 top catering companies in Makkah through a transparent, competitive bidding process to provide three meals a day to the guests of Allah Almighty.

Designated officials have also been deployed in the kitchens of these catering companies to closely monitor the entire process—from storing meals to transporting food in refrigerated units and distributing it to pilgrims at their residences—under strict supervision.