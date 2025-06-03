Russia’s UN Ambassador calls on Bilawal-led Pakistani parliamentary delegation

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Jun 02 (APP): The Permanent Representative of Russian Federation, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, called on the high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan, led by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal briefed the Russian envoy on the situation following the Pahalgam attack, rejecting India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, without any evidence, and highlighting its premature and unilateral actions, including the holding in abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty, according to a press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

He noted that Pakistan’s measured and proportionate response — guided by restraint and international law — was aimed at preserving regional peace and avoiding a wider conflict. He underlined that Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism in which more than 80,000 civilians have lost their lives. He also apprised regarding India’s sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan.

Bilawal underscored that durable peace in the region hinges on the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law.

Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik apprised regarding humanitarian implications of holding in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty and stressed that there was no clause in the treaty to suspend it.

Highlighting Pakistan’s mature and restrained approach, the delegation reiterated the country’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and regional stability, the press release added.