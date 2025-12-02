PV systems could be upgraded across Pakistan under CPEC: Pak engineer

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 2 (APP): China is a leader in the photovoltaic industry, thus the prospects for cooperation between our two countries in this field are very bright. Through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we could strive to achieve technology transfer and localization of PV power generation systems. This will help promote the upgrading of the PV technology industry and further reduce electricity costs for end users.”

Usama Shahid, a Site Engineer at a solar power project site in Sahiwal said. “I came from Lahore. The electricity supply in this city has been very stable over the past decade,” he told China Economic Net. “However, such situation is not the same in every city and region of Pakistan. Due to high electricity prices and unreliable power supply, residents, businesses, and commercial owners alike are eager to be free from the burden of exorbitant electricity bills, which is the main reason that photovoltaic industry grows in large scale within few years and has more potential of growth.”

Hi-Tech Feed solar photovoltaic project is located in the Arifwara-Sahiwal region and has a total capacity of 3MW. “Our project saves a total of 12 megawatt-hours of energy every day,” Usama Shahid told. “In addition to LONGi solar panels, we also used Huawei inverters. Overall, our project effectively reduces local energy consumption and helps address electricity challenges.”

The engineer started his photovoltaic journey in 2018, with the help of ETRC (Energy Training and research Centre), hoping to contribute to the enhancement of the power supply.

“As an electrical consultant and design engineer, I always dedicated to providing the best electrical system designs and the selection of advanced technology components for various industries to achieve maximum efficiency and stability. Specifically, my responsibilities include the design, manufacture, and commissioning of switchgear systems; the design and commissioning of photovoltaic systems; and troubleshooting, corrective and preventative measures and measurements of existing electrical systems.”

Talking with China Economic Net, he mentioned that in urban areas, nearly 60% of the power shortage problem has been solved after photovoltaic systems were connected to the national grid.

“In vast, relatively remote rural areas, the situation is different. In these places, off-grid solar power systems typically play a significant role. To maximize economic benefits, measures must be taken to ensure that remote areas can also be connected to a stable national power grid.”

“This job allows me to use my talents as well as gain a sense of accomplishment. It is extremely meaningful to bring electricity to more people.” Usama spoke eloquently about the development prospects of the photovoltaic industry.