President Xi extends Chinese New Year greetings to ring in Year of the Horse

BEIJING, Feb 14 (APP)::Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended Spring Festival greetings at a reception in Beijing to usher in the Chinese New Year – the Year of the Horse.

At the Great Hall of the People, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conveyed New Year greetings on behalf of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to all Chinese people at home and abroad.

Describing the outgoing Year of the Snake as extraordinary, Xi said China met difficulties head-on and made new progress in the face of a complex and volatile environment at home and abroad, elevating China’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, national defense capabilities, and composite national strength to new heights.

Over the past year, China’s economy withstood pressure and sustained growth, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality, Xi said.

Addressing the reception attended by over 2,000 people, Xi noted China’s solid progress in various fields, including law-based governance, cultural undertakings, ecological conservation, and defense, over the past year, CGTN reported.

Xi emphasized several milestones, such as outlining the blueprint for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, establishing the Taiwan Recovery Day, celebrating the founding anniversaries of the Xizang Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and holding the 15th National Games in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

China put forward the Global Governance Initiative, successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women. These efforts, he said, brought much-needed certainty and positive energy to a world fraught with changes and turmoil.

Anti-corruption efforts yielded notable results as the CPC steadfastly exercised full and rigorous self-governance, Xi said.

He attributed such big achievements to the concerted efforts of the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups across the nation.