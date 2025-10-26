Premier Pakistan-China fashion show staged at the Great Wall

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 26 (APP): The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in China staged the premier Pakistan-China Fashion Show at the Great Wall in Beijing on October 19, marking the 60th anniversary of the first visit of a Pakistani dignitary to the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, said that from his point of view, this was not just a symbolic occasion to celebrate 60 years of friendship, but also to utilize this occasion as another platform – another springboard to write another chapter of Pakistan-China friendship in the area of culture, as fashion is one of the very significant mediums of culture.

Pakistani designers presented their collections that were designed specifically as a fusion between Pakistani and Chinese fashion, along with a China-based Pakistani designer’s jewelry collection. The event also featured collections by famous Chinese designers.

In his speech, regarding the special occasion, Ambassador Hashmi stated that the majestic Badaling section of the Great Wall provided a befitting venue to celebrate the living spirit of the Silk Road connection, now manifested as a modern bridge of fabric, art, and friendship.

The ambassador emphasized that the showcase driven by fusion, commercial sense, and the strength of Pakistani fashion demonstrated the natural synergy between Pakistani creativity and the Chinese market, thereby building new commercial bridges for a shared future.

“Under this historic sky, we are both surrounded by ancient stones, and the living spirit of connection and civilization. It is a spirit that once guided caravan traders along the Silk Road,” said Ambassador Hashmi.

The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the first visit by a Pakistani president to this very Great Wall, “looking out from this symbol of resilience and grandeur,” he said to the audience.

“Today, we continue that legacy. We come not just as visitors, but as partners, bringing a piece of Pakistan’s soul to stand in harmony with China’s enduring spirit,” Ambassador Hashmi noted.

Talking about the significance of the fashion show, the ambassador said that the show is a testament to the fact that Pakistani design is not confined to tradition; it is a dynamic force, reinterpreting heritage for the global stage.

Titled “Silk Road Elegance: Two Nations, One Runway,” the fashion show aims to serve as a celebration of a shared spirit, cross-cultural artistry, and the enduring brotherhood.

In his speech, the ambassador elaborated that the original Silk Road was not just a path for silk and spices, but also for ideas, art, and innovation. “We reignite that exchange. We celebrate two nations, connected by a shared history and a mutually bright future, walking forward on one runway,” he said.

The day after the fashion show, the ambassador hosted a thank-you session for the designers at his residence. He told the Global Times that the unique values of this form of exchange with fashion as the carrier, could deepen people-to-people bonds between China and Pakistan.

“One of the fundamental values through this exchange is empathy. Empathy toward each other, but also toward the arts and artists because they bring a lot of creativity and a lot of imagination, and bring imagination and creativity to life. And for the joy of the people, I think that is one of the core values that we wanted to promote,” said Ambassador Hashmi.

The Great Wall is a great iconic symbol of China, and “I think the 60th anniversary of this occasion provides us both a look back of our friendship but also a look ahead,” he told the Global Times.

By staging the fashion show, “we bring the communities of our two countries together. They can learn more about how our artists design, especially clothes, and then also get to know how the Chinese counterparts do it,” said Ambassador Hashmi.

Talking about the embassy’s promotion of cultural exchanges between the two countries from official cooperation to in-depth people-to-people resonance, the ambassador shared his ambitious outlook. “An exchange and connectivity are two-way traffic. We have taken the first step. Our designers have come to China and showcased their work. I think we would be very happy and willing to encourage Chinese designers to come to Pakistan and showcase their products and their fashion,” he told the Global Times.

The ambassador sees the embassy as a link, facilitator, bridge, and driver of people-to-people exchanges among fashion industries, designers, and artists in this field, between our two countries. “So that’s how we see our role and we will continue to explore other mediums within the larger cultural canvas to promote this.”

Over recent months, the embassy has launched a slew of cultural festivals such as the food festival and mango festival.

From his outlook, the ambassador mentioned many other options in the range of artistic expressions: paintings, calligraphy, poetry, literature, comedy, plays, and films.

“There are so many forms of art and culture that I think we are willing to exert more effort and to do as much as we can to promote this part of our relationship,” said Ambassador Hashmi.

Pakistani designer Moazzam Abbasi told the Global Times that it is very important to keep the tradition alive and educate the consumers about the fabric and fusion of both traditional and modern elements. Abbasi shared that fashion has to be practical, creative, and environment-friendly.

Adnan Ansari, curator of the fashion show, told that going to China and going to the Great Wall are on his bucket list. Calling the show a feather in his cap, Ansari said the show was all about fashion, passion and fantasy.

Pakistani designer Syed Mohanmad Rizwaullah told that working on the fashion show was a phenomenal experience for him. “I absolutely love China. I love the people, and I love the culture,” he said. With his sharp observation, Rizwaullah has already started collecting Chinese elements in his next fashion design.

“I already started sketching a collection called ‘Story of a thousand cranes. I’m also very fascinated by Qipao [a close-fitting woman’s dress with high neck and slit skirt],” he said.

In his eyes, fashion is a universal language and fashion is such a beautiful way to connect. “I really enjoy mixing up different cultures, and the showcase we did in China was a fusion of the East and the West,” said Rizwaullah.

APP/asg