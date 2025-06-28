Post-Hajj Operation: 38,206 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in Madinah

- Advertisement -

MADINAH AL MUNAWWARAH, Jun 28 (APP): As many as 38,206 Pakistani Hujjaj have arrived in Madinah following the completion of Hajj rituals in Makkah.

Under the supervision of the newly established Main Control Office (MCO) for Pakistani pilgrims, the post-Hajj operation has commenced.

The MCO, headed by Coordinator Madinah Sahibzada has been operationalized to ensure seamless facilitation for pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah before their return to Pakistan.



“The MCO is fully functional, equipped with dedicated sections including Lost & Found, Complaint Cell, Airport Team, and other support services operating 24/7 in two shifts,” Sahibzada told media persons here.

He said that the MCO is managing pilgrims’ accommodation, food, transportation, and other logistical needs during their stay in Madinah.

So far, 21,700 Pakistani Hujjaj have already departed for Pakistan from Madinah, while the remaining are scheduled to return home by July 10, he said.

He also mentioned that Director Hajj Madinah, Zia Ur Rehman is personally supervising the entire repatriation process of the Hujjaj.

He lauded the efforts of Saudi officials and the Pakistan Hajj Mission for their coordination in managing the large influx of pilgrims during the post-Hajj period.