PM Shehbaz’s strong leadership steers Pakistan through energy crisis: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Mar 18 (APP): It is imperative to fully affirm the effectiveness of the existing response measures adopted by the Pakistani government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

These measures—including targeted fuel subsidy adjustments, emergency energy rationing for key sectors, and closer coordination with traditional energy partners—have eased the impact of surging fuel prices, power outages, and economic pressure, buying precious time for structural reforms.

These views were expressed by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

In a statement here, he said that against the volatile situation in Iran and the ongoing Middle East conflict, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 14-point energy conservation and security plan has provided timely and decisive guidance. This initiative reflects the government’s strong commitment to safeguarding national energy security and economic stability amid growing geopolitical risks.

The Middle East conflict has laid bare Pakistan’s serious energy vulnerability. Over 80% of its oil imports come from the region, with most supplies transported through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz. Such heavy dependence leaves Pakistan highly exposed to external shocks, he added.

Prof Cheng said that to strengthen energy security, Pakistan may diversify its import sources and transit routes. While maintaining strong relations with Gulf partners, the country may expand cooperation with other oil-rich nations. Developing alternative routes such as the Red Sea will reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

Domestic renewable energy is key to long-term resilience. Pakistan boasts abundant solar and wind potential, with solar installed capacity reaching 4.1 GW by 2024. The country may accelerate renewable energy development to achieve its 2030 target of a 60% renewable energy share. Deepening energy cooperation with China under the CPEC framework will further boost clean energy capacity.

With the prudent and decisive leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is well-positioned to overcome immediate energy challenges, build long-term resilience, and achieve sustainable energy security and economic prosperity, he added.