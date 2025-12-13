PM Shehbaz’s address at international forum in Ashgabat lays bare pivotal truth: Prof Cheng

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the international forum in Ashgabat lays bare a pivotal truth: global stability is indivisible, and peripheral conflicts are not isolated threats but rather red flags signaling systemic vulnerabilities.

His emphasis on peaceful dispute resolution aligns with the stark reality that unrest in regions such as Afghanistan and Gaza sends ripple effects across the globe.

This was stated by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute,a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

Pakistan, in its dual capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council upholding peace and an advocate for decisive action against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, underscores the inherent link between local conflicts and global security, he said in a statement.

Pakistan’s endorsement of the Gaza Peace Plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2788 epitomizes its dedication to preventive diplomacy—a vital counterweight to the pitfalls of reactive crisis management. Equally crucial is Pakistan’s call to eradicate terrorist safe havens, as unchecked extremism in peripheral areas erodes the trust that forms the bedrock of international cooperation.

Prof Cheng said that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s emphasis on connectivity and sustainable development adds further depth to this overarching vision. Connectivity transforms peripheral regions from flashpoints of tension into pillars of stability. Pakistan’s progress in advancing financial inclusion and climate initiatives exemplifies how development mitigates the root causes of conflict. Yet, his plea for equitable access to technology and climate justice serves as a stark reminder that stability cannot take root in the fertile ground of global inequity.

He said that in an era still plagued by zero-sum mentalities, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s call for collective action strikes a chord.

Peripheral conflicts, terrorism and climate change—intertwined as they are—demand collective solutions. Only by prioritizing peace, inclusive connectivity and equitable development can the international community transform fragility into enduring resilience.