PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Iran for regional peace

KHANKENDI (Azerbaijan), Jul 04 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue working closely with Iran for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation across all areas and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on decisions taken during their last meeting for further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations.

The two leaders also discussed the evolving regional situation in the wake of the Israel’s illegitimate aggression against Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated President Pezeshkian’s leadership and lauded Iran’s decision to reach a ceasefire during recent crisis.

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic support to Iran, including at the international forums, during the crisis and thanked him for Pakistan’s vital role in de-escalating the conflict.

The prime minister requested the Iranian President to convey his warm greetings and good wishes to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.