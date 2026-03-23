Pilot, co-pilot killed after passenger jet hits fire truck at New York’s La Guardia airport

NEW YORK, Mar 23 (APP):Two people were killed when a passenger jet struck a fire truck at New York’s La Guardia Airport late Sunday night, according to US media reports.

They were the pilot and co-pilot of the ill-fated Air Canada flight from Montreal.

Another two people were injured in the collision, involving the flight, which was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, the reports said.

The vehicle, a firefighting truck, was responding to a separate incident when it was struck, according to a Port Authority spokesperson.

La Guardia airport is now closed and won’t reopen until Monday afternoon at the earliest, the reports said.

No further details were immediately available.