Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address UNGA virtually after U.S. revoked visa

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 19 (APP): The United Nations General Assembly Friday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver his speech virtually at next week’s gathering of world leaders after the US denied him entry visa to prevent him from attending the 193-member Assembly.

The resolution — adopted in a 145 votes in favour to 5 against, with six countries abstaining — expresses concern and regret over the US decision to ban 80 top Palestinian officials, saying the US may have violated the UN Headquarters Agreement — a charge Washington denies.

The US move came as several countries, such as the UK, France, Australia, and Canada, announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly, joining 147 nations that already do.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, following the vote, thanked the countries that backed the measure, calling it a “crystal clear position” that the host country must respect its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

He said denying visas was “an abuse of authority and a punishment for the State of Palestine that should not take place.” Mansour added that Palestine would not yield “an inch” in its right to participate fully at the UN.