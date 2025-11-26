Pakistan’s UN envoy discusses key agenda items with UNGA president

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 26 (APP): Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad discussed a wide range of issues on the UN General Assembly’s agenda when he met the President of the 193-member Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, on Tuesday.

A press release of the Pakistan Mission to the UN said they exchanged views on UN80 reforms, the Secretary General’s selection process, and other regional and global matters.

UN80 reforms are aimed at modernizing the UN’s operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening its impact in a changing world.

The two diplomats “reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism, their commitment to the UN Charter, and the need to enhance cooperation to strengthen the role of the United Nations—particularly the General-Assembly—in pursuing shared objectives and effectively addressing pressing global challenges,” the press release added.