Pakistan’s UN Ambassador briefs OIC’s New York group of envoys on situation in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, May 01 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Wednesday, told OIC’s New York Group of Ambassadors that India posed serious threats to regional peace and stability when he briefed them on the latest situation in South Asia.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN said that Ambassador Asim called India’s “behaviour highly provocative, politically motivated and irresponsible.”

The OIC members, it said, expressed their full support and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

They emphasized the need for de-escalation through diplomatic engagement and addressing the root causes of the India-Pakistan tensions so as to ensure a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council and OIC resolutions.

APP/ift