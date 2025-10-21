Pakistan’s seafood exports to China Surge in first three quarters of 2025

- Advertisement -

Zafar Hussain

BEIJING, Oct 21 (APP): Pakistan’s seafood exports to China surged in the first three quarters of 2025, reaching over $153 million, up from $121.93 million in the same period last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

The steady growth reflects the deepening agricultural and fisheries cooperation between the two countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as Pakistan’s expanding access to the Chinese market through improved cold chain logistics and certification systems.

Among major export categories, frozen fish (commodity code 03038990) led the growth with exports worth $40.10 million, compared to $30.19 million last year, totaling 21.83 million kilograms in volume in 2025. Exports of fresh or chilled crabs (03063399) reached $25.68 million (3.53 million kilograms), up from $22.65 million in the same period of 2024.

Similarly, frozen cuttlefish (03074310) exports climbed to $20.29 million, amounting to 8.04 million kilograms, up from $19.83 million last year. Notably, frozen sardines, sardinella, brisling, or sprats (03035300) recorded remarkable growth, soaring to $11.24 million (18.39 million kilograms) from just over $3 million a year earlier.

In this category, Pakistan emerged as China’s top exporter, surpassing Russia and Indonesia, which exported seafood worth $8.39 million and $1.33 million, respectively, CEN reported.

Trade officials believed that this sustained quarterly surge underscores the growing diversification and competitiveness of Pakistani products in the Chinese market.

The efficient “green channel” clearance for ice-seafood at Chinese airports, which allows products to reach consumers within 48 hours of arrival, has been crucial in maintaining product quality and value.