Pakistan’s Seafood exports to China surge by 24% in 2025

BEIJING , Dec 28 (APP): Pakistan’s seafood exports to China experienced a robust 24% increase from January to November 2025, reaching an approximate value of $235.7 million in the first eleven months of 2025, compared to $188.95 million during the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce highlighted that this significant growth reflects the expanding demand for high-quality seafood products in the Chinese market. Key export categories, such as frozen fish — including varieties like anchovies, mackerel, and squid — saw a substantial rise in value. Frozen fish exports surged from $46 million in 2024 to over $57 million in 2025, contributing significantly to the overall growth. Similarly, fresh/chilled crab exports reached $31.93 million from January to November 2025, compared to $27.77 million in the same period the previous year. Frozen cuttlefish and squid exports rose to $24.7 million, compared to $23.8 million in the same period the previous year, China Economic Net stated.

“The increase in demand can be attributed to several factors. China’s growing middle class, with increasing disposable income and a rising preference for seafood, has led to higher consumption of frozen and live seafood. Moreover, enhanced trade relations between China and Pakistan, particularly under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have streamlined logistics, reducing shipping times and ensuring a consistent supply,” officials stated.

They further noted that improvements in seafood processing capabilities in Pakistan, ensuring that products meet stringent Chinese food safety standards, have helped solidify Pakistan’s position as a reliable supplier of quality seafood. With these factors in play, Pakistan’s seafood exports are expected to continue growing, driven by strong demand and expanding trade infrastructure.