Pakistan’s meat export growth to China gains traction on quality and market access

BEIJING, Dec 26 (APP): Pakistan’s meat exports to China have shown promising growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for high-quality halal meat and strengthened trade cooperation under improved market-access arrangements.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), Pakistan exported over $14.32 million worth of meat products during January–November 2025, compared with $4.23 million in the same period last year—an increase of about 239% year on year.

To further promote Pakistani meat exports, Amer Hasan, a meat-sector expert, recommends expanding the roster of GACC-registered exporters, investing in cold-chain logistics, and pursuing joint meat-processing facilities that meet both Chinese food-safety standards and halal certification requirements. As per Gwadar Pro, Amir added that strengthening marketing through digital trade channels and retail partnerships could unlock broader demand across China’s rapidly growing imported-food market.

“With targeted policy support and strategic industry cooperation, Pakistan’s meat sector is poised to capture a growing share of China’s diversified protein import landscape,” he said.

Experts attribute the export growth to Chinese buyers’ increased interest in high-standard processed meats, strict compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary protocols, and promotional efforts at bilateral trade platforms—including Pakistan–China B2B investment and business-matching events held in Beijing in September 2025 during the Pakistani prime minister’s visit to China.

Pakistan began exporting heat-treated (boiled/cooked) meat products to China after securing GACC approval for export operations, with exports gaining momentum in 2023–2024 as companies obtained certification to clear Chinese customs.