Pakistan’s home textile exports to China up 31% in Jan-Sept 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Zafar Hussain

BEIJING , Oct 26 (APP): Pakistan’s home textile exports to China recorded a strong upswing in the first three quarters of 2025, crossing $4.36 million from January to September. This is a 31% year-on-year increase from the $3.32 million recorded during the same period last year, according to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Between January and September, Pakistan exported a wide range of textile products, including cotton bed sheets, blankets, and printed cotton bed linen, reflecting growing Chinese demand for Pakistan’s high-quality textile goods.

Among the key performers, printed cotton bed-linen (not knitted or crocheted) topped the list, growing from $0.849 million in 2024 to $1.577 million in the first three quarters of 2025.

According to GACC data, Pakistan exported 190,463 kilograms of printed cotton bed-linen (HS code 63022190) to China and remained the top exporter in this category, followed by Bangladesh with exports worth $1.12 million.

As per GACC data, blankets and traveling rugs of cotton also witnessed remarkable growth, surging from $0.018 million in 2024 to $0.353 million in 2025. Similarly, cotton bed sheets (not knitted, crocheted, printed, or embroidered) climbed from $0.406 million to $0.544 million, showing consistent performance.

Industry experts attribute the surge to enhanced production capacity, quality improvements, and Pakistan’s stronger market access under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).

The experts noted that Pakistan’s zero-tariff advantage under CPFTA has significantly strengthened its competitiveness in the Chinese market.