Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan’s handicrafts, such as handmade carpets, jade products, brass handicrafts, blue pottery, wood carving, salt lamps, etc., have unique charm and cultural values.

These handicrafts have already shown certain potential in the Chinese market, and further expanding exports to China has a bright prospect.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute,a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing

With the continuous development of the Chinese economy, consumers’ demand for characteristic handicrafts is constantly increasing. From the performance of Pakistani handicrafts at various exhibitions in China in recent years, we can see that the Pakistani handicrafts are deeply loved by the Chinese consumers.

He said that at large-scale exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), Pakistan’s handmade carpets, camel skin lamps and onyx products attracted a large number of consumers and merchants.

In addition, with the expansion of China’s mid-to-high-end consumer group, they have strong purchasing power and willingness to collect handicrafts with high quality and unique cultural connotations.

The friendly relations between China and Pakistan have laid a solid foundation for cultural exchanges and trade cooperation. Mutual understanding and appreciation in culture have enabled Chinese consumers to have a high recognition of the cultural values embodied in Pakistani handicrafts, he added.

He said that development of e-commerce platforms has provided a convenient way for Pakistani handicrafts to enter the Chinese market. Some Pakistani merchants have achieved impressive sales performance by selling their products through live-streaming and video platforms in China. Offline, an increasing number of Pakistani handicrafts are reaching Chinese consumers directly in various exhibitions and exclusive stores in China.