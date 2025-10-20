Pakistan’s exports to China maintain steady growth

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 20 (APP): Pakistan’s exports to China demonstrated resilient growth so far this year, concluding the first three quarters with a steady 1 percent year-on-year increase, according to the General Administration of Customs (GACC). The total export value reached $1.929 million in the first nine months of 2025, up from $1.91 million in the same period last year.

The overall growth was significantly bolstered by a strong performance in the third quarter (July-September), which saw a notable upward trend. Export figures for these three months were $219.03 million, $233.80 million, and $231.43 million, respectively. This represents a consistent monthly increase compared to the same period in 2024, with growth rates of 15%, 18%, and 20%.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counselor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, told China Economic Net that this sustained quarterly surge underscores the growing diversification and competitiveness of Pakistani products in the Chinese market. Key sectors driving this expansion include traditional staples such as cotton yarn and textile products, alongside a rising demand for seafood, rice, and sesame seeds. Exports of copper, Iron, & Zinc ores also continue to be a significant contributor to the trade volume.

He further highlighted the role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China in September in facilitating the nation’s strong export performance that month.

During the visit, the Pakistani embassy organized a B2B conference, resulting in the signing of $8.5 billion in MoUs and agreements.

