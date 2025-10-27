Pakistan’s Consul General discusses ties with Crown Prince of Fujairah

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Oct 27 (APP):Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, and the Northern Emirates called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed ways to further strengthen the fraternal ties.

The Consul General conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Government and people of Pakistan. He also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support and facilitation extended to the Pakistani community residing in Fujairah and the Northern Emirates.

The Crown Prince commended the valuable contributions of the Pakistani community to the development and progress of the UAE and assured his full support for initiatives aimed at the welfare of the Pakistani community in Fujairah.