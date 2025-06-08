Pakistan’s active voice on diplomatic stage directly hits India’s false propaganda: Chinese scholar

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 8 (APP): Pakistan’s active voice on the diplomatic stage is conducive to promoting regional peace and stability, breaking India’s unilateral hegemonic attempts, and creating a favorable international environment for its own development.

These views were expressed by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, in a statement here on Sunday.

He said that recently, the tension between India and Pakistan has continued to escalate, and the fight between the two sides has gradually extended from the military field to the diplomatic and public opinion field.

In this fierce contest, Pakistan has actively launched a diplomatic counterattack to resolutely safeguard the nation’s core interests, and its measures have won widespread support from the international community, he added..

Prof Cheng pointed out that India has launched a public opinion offensive, dispatching multiple propaganda teams to 32 countries and the headquarters of the European Union, attempting to smear Pakistan’s image in international public opinion.

In this context, Pakistan has quickly dispatched delegations to fight back, not only systematically expounding Pakistan’s just stance and peace proposition on the international stage, but also directly hitting India’s aggressive acts and false propaganda.

This is a carefully arranged diplomatic counterattack, aiming to break India’s public opinion monopoly, restore the truth of the incident to the international community, and strive for more understanding and support, he said.

Pakistan, he said, has put forward three core issues in this diplomatic counteroffensive, accurately hitting the key points of the India-Pakistan conflict.

First, Pakistan has resolutely defended the sovereign rights and interests of Kashmir and opposed India’s unilateral annexation and oppressive acts. Second, India’s support for cross-border terrorism has seriously threatened Pakistan’s national security and social stability. Third, on the issue of water resources allocation, India has unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, attempting to cut off Pakistan’s lifeline with the water weapon. Pakistan has emphasized that the allocation of water resources should follow the principles of fairness and reasonableness to protect the basic right to life of its people.

Prof Cheng said that from the perspective of the actual effectiveness of the public opinion war between the two sides, the offensive of the Indian propaganda teams has not achieved the expected results.

In Tokyo, the Indian propaganda team launched a fierce attack on Pakistan, but the Japanese Foreign Minister only responded with an official statement such as “condemning all kinds of terrorism” and did not cater to India’s position. The hideous performance of the Indian propaganda teams on the international stage has even triggered strong protests from overseas Indians in many places, which has put India in a very awkward position in the international public opinion arena.

However, through calm, rational and effective diplomatic counterattacks, Pakistan has demonstrated to the world its firm determination to maintain peace and defend its sovereignty. Gradually, it has taken the initiative in international public opinion and won the understanding and respect of many countries, he added.

With the clear strategic approach, effective diplomatic measures and solid international cooperation, Pakistan has safeguarded its national core interests in this diplomatic counteroffensive, he concluded.