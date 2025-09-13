Pakistani student blends aerospace innovation with musical passion in China

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sept 13 (APP):Rana Shahid, a 2023 PhD candidate at China’s Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA), is drawing attention both for his research on solar-powered aircraft design and for his growing presence as a musician – showing that science and creativity can thrive together.

The Pakistani student recently impressed audiences at the semi-finals of the Asia New Singer competition in Nanjing with a performance mixing Urdu and English lyrics. His musical talent has made him a familiar figure at university events, where he often shares Pakistani musical traditions with international students. As vice president of the university’s guitar club, he is also learning Chinese songs and has already mastered the popular ballad Qing Hua.

He is now working on his own Chinese-language composition, which he hopes to release soon. Alongside his artistic pursuits, Shahid is engaged in innovative research on designing small aircraft powered by solar cells for uses such as delivery services and short-distance transport. “We’re creating practical ways to tap into solar energy – it’s a sustainable approach to aviation,” he said. His team has already submitted a prototype in a national competition, China Economic Net reported.

Shahid’s interest in aircraft design began in childhood. While searching for a university specializing in aerospace engineering, he discovered NUAA and contacted a professor whose work matched his research interests. “My professor has been incredibly supportive, both in research and in helping me adapt to life in China,” he said.

Music has long been a parallel passion. Inspired by Pakistani pop legend Atif Aslam, Shahid taught himself guitar through online tutorials. Before moving to China, he co-produced a music video titled Corona Awareness with SAMMA TV, which gained recognition in Pakistan. His music is now also available on Chinese platforms such as Tencent and NetEase Cloud Music.

He often performs at local cultural spots such as the Confucius Temple in Nanjing, and enjoys exploring the city’s historic sites, including Purple Mountain and the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, to deepen his understanding of Chinese culture.

Looking ahead, Shahid says he intends to contribute further to solar energy and aircraft design in both China and Pakistan. At the same time, he remains committed to music – a pursuit he believes complements his scientific career, balances his life, and helps build bridges of cultural exchange between the two peoples.