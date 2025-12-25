Pakistani Rice and Food Products Gain Ground in Chinese Market

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP): Pakistan’s rice and an expanding range of food products strengthened their presence in China during January–November 2025, reflecting rising demand for diverse food imports and improved trade facilitation between the two countries.

According to trade data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), Pakistan’s rice exports to China reached $49.37 million in January–November 2025, up from $43.49 million during the same period in 2024. This marks an increase of $5.88 million (+14%). The steady growth suggests continued market interest in Pakistan’s rice, driven by improvements in processing, packaging, and compliance with import regulations.

Further data revealed strong gains across several other food categories. Exports of flour, meals, and pellets of meat/fish and related products rose to $35.57 million, up from $22.76 million (+56%). Exports of food preparation products climbed to $2.97 million from $0.84 million (+254%). Additionally, trade in fruits and vegetables expanded to $0.75 million from $0.05 million, showing rapid growth from a small base, CEN reported.

Food industry experts note that these trends align with China’s shifting consumer preferences and the increasing importance of cross-border e-commerce and modern retail channels. Looking ahead, stakeholders stress that further progress will depend on strengthening cold-chain logistics, standardization, and product traceability. These improvements would enable Pakistani exporters to scale up value-added food shipments and deepen partnerships with Chinese importers.