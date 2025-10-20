Pakistani fashion shows achieve remarkable success in China: Prof Cheng

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Oct 20 (APP): The fashion shows held by Pakistan in China have achieved remarkable success, and have formed a unique ecosystem where cultural dissemination and commercial value exist symbiotically.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing

He said that from the development of China-Pakistan fashion cultural exchanges in recent years, it can be seen that the fashion shows and related events held by Pakistan in Shanghai and Beijing have indeed achieved great success on a dual dimension through business achievements and cultural resonance. These events not only demonstrate the solid strength of Pakistan’s textile industry but also serve as a fresh carrier for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

The success of the Pakistani fashion shows is first reflected in the practical results of trade conversion. As a core global cotton-producing country, Pakistan has always taken professional exhibitions as a gateway to deeply explore the international markets, including that of China. Dozens of Pakistani enterprises have participated in the shows, and their exhibits cover the entire industrial chain of products such as premium fabrics and functional yarns, he added.

Prof Cheng stated that he Pakistani fashion shows have evolved into a window for conveying cultural confidence, and this “success” holds far-reaching humanistic value. First, it represents the collision between tradition and modernity. Pakistan’s top brands present works that integrate ethnic craftsmanship with contemporary designs, allowing China’s fashion industry to recognize that Pakistan boasts not only exquisite craftsmanship, but also remarkable design capabilities.

The Pakistani fashion shows have opened a window for the Chinese people to understand Pakistan’s culture, while also allowing them to witness the interplay between Pakistan’s traditional advantages and modern challenges. The Pakistani fashion shows have always been infused with the emotional background of “China-Pakistan friendship”, allowing the Chinese people to experience the warmth of cultural exchange. This understanding of using fashion shows as a cultural bridge aligns perfectly with China’s concept of “promoting friendship through culture and boosting trade through friendship,” thereby infusing cultural connotations into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).