Pakistani envoy highlights lucrative opportunities in Pakistan for American businesses

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, Dec 07 (APP): Pakistan presents profitable opportunities for U.S. entrepreneurs, particularly in the fast-growing and lucrative IT, energy and minerals sectors, Pakistani Ambassador Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said.

“With the leadership of both countries committed to anchoring bilateral relations in economic cooperation, we are fully committed to providing a conducive and investor-friendly environment for U.S. investors and the business community eager to tap into a dynamic market of over 250 million people,” he told a delegation from the Yale School of Management at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, DC.

Strategically located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, Pakistan serves as a vital trade corridor, offering U.S. businesses connectivity to energy-rich Central Asian markets and liquidity laden Gulf States, the Pakistani envoy added.

He told the meeting that the United States-Pakistan Business Alliance was facilitating a visit by a 35-member student delegation from Yale School of Management to Pakistan. The purpose of the visit is to explore business opportunities, engage with policymakers, and assess Pakistan’s investment potential firsthand. The initiative reflects a growing interest in evaluating Pakistan’s business environment and identifying avenues for stronger and long term economic partnership, it was pointed out.

Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.S. relations and ongoing efforts geared to strengthening trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

He emphasized that Pakistan offered significant opportunities in tourism, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and information technology sectors, noting the country’s comparative advantages in cost-effectiveness and qualitative terms.

Describing Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth – the largest and expanding demographic cohort – as a key national asset, the Ambassador stressed that the talented workforce would effectively meet the growing demands of the U.S. market, particularly for businesses and tech entrepreneurs.

He also outlined various policy measures taken by his Government, including the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), to enhance ease of doing business and attract foreign investment.

“The success of over 80 U.S. companies already operating profitably in Pakistan bears testimony to the country’s vast economic potential,” the Ambassador observed.

APP/ift