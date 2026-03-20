Pakistani energy leader showcases off-grid energy model, calls for integrated LNG future at China conference

TIANJIN , Mar 20 (APP): A Pakistani energy leader has unveiled a comprehensive vision for sustainable energy transition, highlighting off-grid solutions, LNG integration, and renewable innovation as key pillars for future energy security.

Speaking at the 6th China LNG Conference, Owais Mir, CEO of Dynamic Energy Automation Group, emphasized that energy diversity and supply chain independence are now central to addressing global energy challenges. He noted that for countries like Pakistan one of the world’s most populous nations balancing rising demand with limited domestic resources requires a strategic mix of fuels and technologies.

Mir pointed out that despite rapid population growth, Pakistan’s natural gas consumption has remained relatively stagnant over the past decade, underscoring structural inefficiencies and supply constraints. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), introduced over the past 10 years with support from international partners including China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has become a crucial “bridge fuel” in the country’s evolving energy mix.

However, he stressed that the future lies beyond conventional systems. “Off-grid energy solutions are no longer optional they are essential for resilience, especially in regions vulnerable to supply disruptions,” Mir said. He introduced innovative concepts such as LPG-air mix systems and virtual LNG, which can replicate natural gas characteristics and deliver energy to areas without pipeline infrastructure.

Highlighting practical implementation, Mir shared examples of off-grid plants in remote, high-altitude regions of Pakistan that supply gas to thousands of consumers independently of traditional networks. These systems, he explained, not only enhance energy access but also reduce vulnerability to geopolitical shocks and supply chain interruptions.

Mir also underscored the importance of integrating renewables into the gas value chain. His company is actively developing bio-LNG projects by combining agricultural biomass with existing gas infrastructure through advanced technologies such as pyrolysis. This hybrid model supports decarbonization while enabling carbon credit generation and rural economic development.

Drawing attention to global climate risks, Mir linked recent extreme weather events to broader energy and environmental challenges, urging faster adoption of cleaner fuels. He called for stronger collaboration between developing countries and energy leaders like China to unlock financing opportunities, including green climate funds, CEN reported.

“An integrated approach combining LNG, LPG, and biomass can deliver both energy security and sustainability,” he concluded.

The conference reinforced the growing importance of flexible, decentralized energy systems as the global LNG industry moves toward a low-carbon and resilient future.

The 6th China LNG Conference, held from March 18 to 20, 2026, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, proved to be a landmark event in the global LNG industry. Under the theme “Win-win Cooperation, Intelligent Creation for the Future Leading the LNG Industry Toward a Sustainable Future,” the conference brought together over 1,100 representatives from more than 30 countries and regions.