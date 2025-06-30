Pakistani doctor’s six-year story of work, friendship in China

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

GUIYANG, China, June 30 (APP): Pakistani health professional Sayed Zulfiqar Ali Shah says he has grown both personally and professionally during his six years in China, while also witnessing the deepening friendship between China and Pakistan.

“Growing up, I knew about the China-Pakistan friendship, but I had no idea it was so deeply ingrained in Chinese society,” he said.

In 2018, Shah received a scholarship to pursue a PhD at Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, central China, Xinhua reported.

He arrived in the city at night and was struck by the bustling urban scene. The next morning, he was greeted by a city full of greenery, with people rushing to school and work – a sharp contrast to his previous experiences.

During his studies in Wuhan, most of his academic work was conducted at a suburban laboratory, where daily interactions with neighbors motivated him to learn Chinese.

In 2020, when COVID-19 hit Wuhan, Shah decided to stay in the city – a choice his family supported. He witnessed China’s response and published two influential academic papers during the pandemic period.

After completing his PhD in rehabilitation medicine and physical therapy in 2021, he secured a position at an international sports rehabilitation center in Shenzhen. Since April 2022, Shah has been working as a rehabilitation specialist at the Qingzhen Sports Training Base under the Guizhou Bureau of Sports in southwest China.

“Guizhou lacks rehab experts, and I want to help build a good team of local professionals,” said Shah, who said he was proud to help athletes recover faster for competitions.

He takes charge of providing rehabilitation to injured athletes, and trains Chinese therapists and university students in clinical skills, including injury assessment, diagnosis and treatment planning.

Over the past two years, Guizhou athletes have won medals in boxing and cycling at national and international events. When athletes are in good shape, they can chase medals with confidence, he said.

Beyond work, Shah has embraced life in Guizhou. His wife and two daughters now live with him in Guizhou. The girls chat with neighbors, attend Chinese schools, and love weekend adventures: hiking, barbecuing by lakes, or visiting traditional villages. On weekends, the family enjoys exploring the balance of city and nature.

“Guizhou offers so much for children – parks, educational TV, and friendly peers,” Shah said.

“What amazes me most is how deeply Chinese people know about Pakistan,” he added. “If you go to an office worker, a school kid, a farmer or a shopkeeper in China, they all know about the China-Pakistan friendship and will greet you with a smile.”

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and the Belt and Road initiative helped improve Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy, and deepened people-to-people ties, proving the friendship is “as strong as iron,” Shah added.

“China is a friend in need and a friend indeed,” he said.