Pakistani astronaut to enter Chinese space station as payload specialist

JIUQUAN, Oct. 30 (APP): Two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training alongside Chinese astronauts, and one of them will be selected to participate in a short-duration spaceflight mission as a payload specialist, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The selection process for Pakistani astronauts has officially commenced following a cooperation agreement between China and Pakistan signed in February this year, said Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson for the agency.

Similar to the selection process for Chinese astronauts, this process is divided into three stages: preliminary selection, second round of selection and final selection. The preliminary selection is currently being conducted in Pakistan, while the second round and final selections will take place in China.

Preparations for the second round of selection are already underway, including developing training programs, preparing teaching materials and equipment, and ensuring logistical support during the training period, Zhang said.

Following the final selection, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training alongside Chinese astronauts as planned. One Pakistani astronaut will be chosen to join a short-duration space mission as a payload specialist and conduct scientific experiments for Pakistan, as well as perform routine crew duties during the flight.

Since its inception, China’s manned space program has consistently adhered to the principles of peaceful utilization, equality, mutual benefit and shared development, Zhang noted.

China actively recruits foreign astronauts to participate in its space station missions, promotes international cooperation and exchange in its manned space program, advances space technology development, and works to benefit all humankind, he said.

“We welcome our global counterparts to join the flight missions of the Chinese space station,” Zhang added.

