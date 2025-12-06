Pakistani-Americans warmly greet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at big reception

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Dec 06 (APP): Pakistani-American community members gave a warm welcome to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim and South Asian to lead of this city of nearly 8 million, at a special event held to honour him.

“Your belief in me—long before the polls, long before the results—carried me through,” Mamdani, 34, told the gathering at a grand reception held at the residence of Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, chairman of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), a prominent political group, on Thursday.

Mamdani, who scored a stunning victory in last month’s elections, spoke of his struggle from state Assemblyman to the city’s top post as well as his efforts to unite the City’s different communities, and profusely thanked the Pakistanis for their solidarity.

He will be sworn in on January 1, 2026.

The large gathering gave him a loud and sustained applause,

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Ijaz Ahmad congratulated Mamdani on his historic victory and extended heartfelt greetings on behalf of APPAC and the broader community.

He praised Mamdani’s inclusive politics, community engagement, and the inspiration he has brought to immigrant families.

APPAC Youth Wing’s former president Arsal Ijaz also welcomed the Mayor-elect and highlighted the strong relationship between Mamdani and the Pakistani American youth leadership.

APP/ift