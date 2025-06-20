Pakistani Ambassador meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, highlights educational cooperation

- Advertisement -

CAIRO, Jun 20 (APP): Ambassador to Egypt, Aamer Shouket, called on the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Cairo on Friday to discuss ongoing and future avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the prestigious Islamic institution.

According to a post shared by the Pakistani Embassy on X, Ambassador Shouket highlighted the deep respect and admiration the people of Pakistan hold for Al-Azhar University, acknowledging its special place in the hearts of Pakistani Muslims.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for the institution’s continued support in providing religious education to Pakistani students. He also welcomed Al-Azhar’s long-standing academic ties with Pakistan and lauded its role in promoting moderate Islamic scholarship.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation beyond religious studies, particularly in the fields of science, medicine, and technical education. They explored the potential for enhanced collaboration in academic programs and student exchanges.