36.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومForeign correspondentPakistani Ambassador meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, highlights educational cooperation
Foreign correspondent

Pakistani Ambassador meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, highlights educational cooperation

128
- Advertisement -
CAIRO, Jun 20 (APP): Ambassador to Egypt, Aamer Shouket, called on the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Cairo on Friday to discuss ongoing and future avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the prestigious Islamic institution.
According to a post shared by the Pakistani Embassy on X, Ambassador Shouket highlighted the deep respect and admiration the people of Pakistan hold for Al-Azhar University, acknowledging its special place in the hearts of Pakistani Muslims.
The ambassador expressed appreciation for the institution’s continued support in providing religious education to Pakistani students. He also welcomed Al-Azhar’s long-standing academic ties with Pakistan and lauded its role in promoting moderate Islamic scholarship.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation beyond religious studies, particularly in the fields of science, medicine, and technical education. They explored the potential for enhanced collaboration in academic programs and student exchanges.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan