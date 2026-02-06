Pakistan warns UN police budget cuts risk undermining peacekeeping

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 06 (APP): With financial resources dwindling and multilateralism waning, Pakistan has underscored the importance of full cooperation by host States to enable timely deployment of UN peacekeepers, including police components, authorized by the Security Council.

“Blue helmets are the most visible symbol of the United Nations commitment to peace and stability,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council.

The Security Council met Thursday to receive its annual briefing from the heads of police components of United Nations peace operations.

The Missions, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said were operating under acute financial distress, leading to ad-hoc capacity reductions with direct implications for mandate delivery and the safety and security of the peacekeepers.

Pakistan, he said, has deployed more than 50 Formed Police Units to UN operations.

“Out of an authorized UNPOL strength of approximately 7,740, only around 4,600 personnel are currently deployed. Further reductions will only hurt peacekeeping efforts,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding that further reductions will only hurt peacekeeping efforts.

“We encourage all states to pay their assessed contributions in full and on time enabling the full delivery of Council mandates.”

He also highlighted that Pakistan’s police, along with Pakistani military, has been a traditional contributor to United Nations missions. Eleven of Pakistani brave police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The current readiness of a Pakistani Formed Police Unit at the rapid deployment level highlights its preparedness to continue supporting international peace and security efforts, the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistani police officers, he said, have earned respect for their professionalism and devotion to duty under the United Nations police banner exemplified by the leadership of Faisal Shahkar of the UN police division.

He also pointed out that Pakistani policewoman Shahzadi Gulfam was the first-ever recipient of the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011. Also, 13 Pakistani police personnel including 3 women, serving with UNMISS, were last month awarded United Nations medals in recognition of their meritorious service.

“Peacekeeping brings relevance and legitimacy to this organization by making a tangible difference in people’s lives,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said.

Pakistan, he added, will continue working with all stakeholders constructively to ensure that UN peacekeeping and Policing remain adequately resourced and operationally capable to perform their critically important mandates.