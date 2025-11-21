Pakistan urges world community to back Syria’s efforts towards inclusive politics, boosting economy

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 20 (APP): As Syria seeks to rebuild its economy and establish inclusive politics, Pakistan has underscored the need for the international community to support its efforts, lift all remaining sanctions and protect its sovereignty,

“We encourage all stakeholders to proceed in good faith, to seize the current momentum, and ensure that peace benefits every section of Syrian society,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations,” said in a speech to the UN Security Council which debated the situation in Syria.

Emphasizing the centrality of political track in this regard, the Pakistani envoy said this process must remain fully inclusive, Syrian-led-and-owned, to ensure outcomes that are reflective of the aspirations of all Syrian people, who are recovering from five decades of the Assad family’s dictatorship that was toppled in December 2024.

With the recent adoption of Resolution 2799, which removed designations on President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, he said the Security Council has opened political space, encourage constructive engagement and integration, and foster a more conducive environment for dialogue.

“We hope this development will translate into genuine progress for the Syrian people and help rebuild trust and confidence across the political landscape.”

On the economic front, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said the lifting of sanctions and other steps were “encouraging signs”, hoping that cooperation of international organizations with Syrian authorities would contribute to tangible improvements in stabilizing economy, strengthening public services, and expanding employment opportunities.

“All efforts must also be mobilized to strengthen the humanitarian situation that remains dire,” he said.

Referring to the persistent threat of terrorism, the Pakistani envoy said the re-emergence of Da’esh—particularly in remote regions and remaining security vacuums—continues to pose a serious challenge to peace and stability, adding, “The issue of foreign terrorist fighters further compounds these risks”.

Ambassador Asim Ahmad said the Israeli incursions and establishment of so-called permanent positions into southern Syrian territory “undermine stability at a time when Syria is making efforts to rebuild and recover from years of turmoil.”

“The unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria remain indispensable prerequisites for enduring peace,” he said.

Opening the debate, Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, said, “After five decades of dictatorship and 14 years of war, Syria seeks to build a new era.”

Welcoming resolution 2799 (2025), she urged the repeal of mandatory secondary sanctions. “These are a key impediment to enabling reconstruction and reviving the devastated Syrian economy,” the envoy said.

That resolution also reiterated respect for Syria’s territorial integrity, yet Israeli military operations continue to endanger civilians and threaten the transition, Rochdi said.

She also noted persistent violence in several areas, as well as the continued presence of listed terrorist groups and foreign terrorist fighters.

Noting a first trial now under way for crimes committed during the coastal events in March, the envoy added: “Syrians must feel that meaningful steps are being taken to end impunity.”

On establishing a transitional People’s Assembly, she noted that 18 seats remain vacant in another nine districts in northeast Syria and Sweida. The drafting of a permanent constitution is a foundational task and the elections that are to follow will require significant advance planning and engagement.

Briefing the Council on the humanitarian situation, Lisa Doughten, Director of Financing and Outreach Division, Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said “the stakes are immense”, with over 16 million people needing humanitarian assistance. Commercial shortages are driving up prices. While Syrians are retuning, 70 per cent report food shortages and damaged homes.

She called on the international community to prioritize three actions: sustained engagement to de-escalate conflicts; increased funding, as the Syria appeal is only 26 per cent funded; and large-scale, targeted investment in reconstruction and development.