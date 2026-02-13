Pakistan urges UN Security Council to act unitedly to end prolonged conflict in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 (APP): Amid Yemen’s protracted, interlocking political, security and humanitarian crises, Pakistan has called for the UN Security Council’s “united action” to end the country’s long-running conflict.

“A stable and unified Yemen is also essential for regional peace and security,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council during a debate on the situation in Yemen.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support for Yemen’s unity and sovereignty and stressed that all efforts must preserve national cohesion and respect state institutions.

Since 2014, Yemeni government forces, who are backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi rebels have been fighting for full control of the fractured country.

The internationally recognized authorities are largely based in the southern city of Aden, while the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, control the capital Sana’a and large areas of the north and west.

A UN-brokered truce in April 2022 helped reduce violence, but after more than a decade of conflict, Yemen continues to face a complex crisis.

Welcoming last month’s Saudi-facilitated consultations in Riyadh, the Pakistani envoy urged all Yemeni stakeholders to engage in good faith and with flexibility.

“A credible, inclusive and constructive dialogue, within agreed parameters, with a forward looking approach, remains the only viable path toward a negotiated political settlement that reflects the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said.

He also welcomed the formation of the new Cabinet under the Presidential Leadership Council, hoping it will strengthen governance, improve service delivery and reinforce institutional coherence.

Pakistan, he added, supports a Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led political process, facilitated by the UN.

Describing he humanitarian situation as “grave” with nearly 19 million people requiring urgent assistance and protection, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said basic services are eroding, with less than two-thirds of schools and only about half of health facilities operational.

“This requires urgently addressing the widening funding shortfall to sustain life-saving operations and prevent further deterioration.”

He also strongly condemned the continued arbitrary detention of UN, humanitarian personnel and diplomatic staff, as well as the unlawful seizure of UN premises and assets in areas under Houthi control.

“These actions contravene international law and undermine humanitarian work. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained personnel and for full respect for the privileges and immunities of UN personnel, facilities and assets.”

Opening the debate, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, welcomed recent steps to bolster stability and improve living conditions, but said that only a renewed political process can end the country’s lingering conflict.

The envoy also warned that rising regional tensions risk dragging Yemen back into broader confrontation.

“I ask this Council to remain united in supporting a credible path back to a political process, and I urge regional actors to align around the same purpose and to use their influence in a coordinated way to steer Yemenis toward engagement,” Grundberg said.

He briefed from Riyadh, where he held talks with Yemen’s newly appointed Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and members of the Presidential Leadership Council.

He highlighted early positive signs in government areas, including improvements in the provision of electricity and payment of public sector salaries, and commended the appointment of three women cabinet ministers.

“However, continued tensions, recent security incidents and demonstrations, where in some cases violence and loss of life has been reported, underscore the fragility of the situation,” he said.