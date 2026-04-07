Pakistan urges ‘time & space’ for diplomatic efforts towards Mideast peace after abstaining on UNSC Hormuz resolution

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 07 (APP): Pakistan, which abstained on a vetoed UN Security Council resolution on reopening the Straits of Hormuz, Tuesday underscored the need for allowing “time and space” to the ongoing Pakistani diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a “durable diplomatic solution” of the escalating war in the Middle East.

“At this critical juncture, restraint, diplomacy and dialogue must prevail,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the 15-member Council.

Pakistan, he said, would continue seeking a durable diplomatic solution of the prevailing situation, adding that these efforts have been widely appreciated, including by the UN Secretary-General and members of the Security Council.

The failed resolution, sponsored by Bahrain and backed by the fellow Gulf nations as well as the United States, received 11 votes in favour to two against (China and Russia), with two abstentions (Pakistan and Columbia).

The resolution called for ensuring safety and security of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway international shipping route for goods and energy that has been largely closed to traffic following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Pakistan called for the security of ships and crew members, and the swift and safe passage of civilian ships, and restoration of normal passage through the Strait.

Highlighting Pakistan’s peace moves, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said, “This is the fundamental foundation of our ongoing diplomatic efforts, which we are determined to continue to pursue.”

“Our objective is clear – a permanent end to hostilities, containing the expansion of this conflict and preventing any further loss of civilian life or destruction of critical infrastructure,”he said.

At the outset, Ambassador Asim Ahmad reiterated Pakistan’s “continued and unwavering” support and complete solidarity in these challenging times with Bahrain and other fraternal GCC countries – Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Oman — as well as Jordan; countries, he said, that are not parties to the ongoing conflict, but they are are directly suffering from its consequences.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is adversely impacting countries around the world, including Pakistan,” the Pakistani envoy said, noting the consequences for regional and global economy are evidently harsh, and ordinary Pakistanis are suffering. The ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz had resulted in one of the largest energy supply shocks in modern history, and its impact is felt not only in terms of energy flows but also fertilizers and other essential commodities thus affecting food security, cost of living and squeezing the livelihood of the most vulnerable.

“If the military escalation and disruptions persist, the suffering will extend far beyond the region, translating into widespread economic hardship,” he warned.

Elaborating on Pakistan’s active engagement in diplomatic efforts , Ambassador Asim Ahmad said the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in Islamabad last week to advance the pursuit of a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through intensified diplomatic engagement.

And after the Deputy Prime Minister’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing last week, he said China and Pakistan announced a five-point initiative with a sequenced roadmap encapsulating an immediate halt to hostilities; launch of inclusive peace talks; protection of civilians and critical infrastructure; restoration of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz; and a firm reaffirmation of the UN Charter and international law as the indispensable framework for a lasting political settlement.

“Pakistan remains committed to continue playing its constructive role in promoting dialogue, fostering understanding, and supporting all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region,” Ambassador Asim added.