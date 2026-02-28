Pakistan takes measures against Afghanistan to safeguard territorial integrity, safety of citizens: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP): The military clash along the Pak-Afghan border is not an abrupt outburst but the inevitable consequence of Afghanistan’s years of connivance and support for terrorist activities, which has forced Pakistan to take necessary self-defense measures to safeguard its territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.

As a responsible neighbor, Pakistan has long cherished the brotherly bonds with Afghanistan and spared no efforts to promote regional peace, yet its goodwill has not been met with corresponding reciprocity.

This was stated by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that on the night of February 26, the Afghan Taliban military launched a large-scale offensive against Pakistani military positions and facilities in the border areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. Shockingly, it even fired mortars into civilian settlements, inflicting severe injuries on innocent civilians. This blatant act of aggression occurred after Pakistan conducted legitimate counter-terrorism airstrikes targeting terrorist camps in Afghanistan—camps that had orchestrated multiple suicide bombings on Pakistani soil, claiming countless lives.

Pakistan, he said, has consistently emphasized that terrorism is a common enemy of all nations and has repeatedly called on the Afghan Taliban to honor its commitment of not allowing Afghan territory to be used as a launching pad for attacks against other countries. Regrettably, the Afghan side has turned a blind eye to such cross-border terrorist activities, which have resulted in the continuous casualties of Pakistani soldiers and civilians. It is crucial to clarify that Pakistan’s response is by no means an act of aggression, but a legitimate and necessary self-defense to protect its people and defend its borders.

Pakistan has no desire for military conflict. For decades, it has hosted millions of Afghan refugees with compassion and actively facilitated peace talks mediated by regional countries. However, peace cannot be achieved through one-sided concessions or appeasement. The Afghan side must immediately cease its provocative actions, take concrete and effective measures to crack down on cross-border terrorism, and return to the negotiating table to resolve differences through dialogue, he added.

Prof Cheng believes that Pakistan will continue to take all necessary measures to uphold its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the same time, it remains firmly committed to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan—for a stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of the Afghan people but also the only path to ensuring lasting regional prosperity and security for both nations.