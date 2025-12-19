Pakistan Study Center at Shandong University officially inaugurated

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Dec 19 (APP):The Pakistan Study Centre at Shandong University was officially inaugurated on Friday by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, in the presence of Executive Vice President Wu Zhen and faculty members.

The Centre marks a new avenue for academic engagement between Pakistan and China, with a focus on deepening mutual understanding through research, dialogue, and educational exchanges, particularly in agriculture and fisheries.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi thanked the university leadership for their strong support in realizing this initiative.

He highlighted the growing momentum in Pakistan-China relations across various sectors, particularly education and research.

The Ambassador noted that Shandong, renowned worldwide for its innovation and reforms in the agriculture and fisheries sectors, was an ideal location for such an initiative. He emphasized the importance of academic platforms in building long-term people-to-people linkages.

The Centre aims to serve as a hub for promoting Pakistan-focused studies, collaborative research, B2B activities, and student engagement. Shandong University, known for its vibrant academic atmosphere and global perspective, provides a solid base for the Centre’s success.

Prior to the inauguration, Ambassador Hashmi met with the Executive Vice President Wu Zhen of Shandong University to discuss ways to utilize the new Centre for mutually beneficial pursuits in academia, research, particularly in the area of agriculture and fisheries. Ambassador Hashmi was also given a tour of the Shandong University Museum.