Pakistan seeks peace & good neighbourly ties, but not at cost of dignity: Gilani

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (APP): The visiting Senate Chairman, Yusuf Raza Gilani, told a gathering of the Pakistani-American community in New York that

Pakistan is fast emerging as a dynamic country on the global stage.

The event brought together a diverse cross-section of the diaspora, including professionals, business leaders, and journalists.

Chairman Gilani led Pakistan’s six-member delegation to the just-concluded Annual Hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the United Nations.

Speaking to the participants, the Chairman Senate said that sustained and intensive efforts are underway to transform Pakistan into a developed welfare state.

He further highlighted that the Government is introducing multiple initiatives aimed at the welfare and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s foreign policy outlook, Chairman Gilani stated that the country seeks peace and good-neighborly relations, but not at the cost of its dignity or national interests.

He observed that while Pakistan is endowed with a prime geostrategic location, it faces a challenging neighbourhood, adding that durable regional peace requires the resolution of all core issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.