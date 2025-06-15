Pakistan reshapes favorable regional situation through military victories, diplomatic strategies: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Jun 15 (APP): Since the India-Pakistan clash in May this year, Pakistan has achieved remarkable diplomatic achievements and successfully shaped a regional situation favorable to itself through a combination of military victories and diplomatic strategies.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute in a statement here on Sunday.

Pakistan achieved an overwhelming victory in the air combat on May 7, which not only shattered India’s myth of military superiority in the South Asian subcontinent, but also elevated Pakistan’s international status through widespread dissemination in international media. World powers such as the United States and France indirectly confirmed Pakistan’s military victory, while India’s attempt to downplay its losses has sparked international public questioning, he added.

Prof Cheng said that Pakistan’s military strength demonstrated in the India-Pakistan clash has enabled it to gain greater bargaining power in subsequent negotiations. For example, India was forced to accept a ceasefire agreement and faced more pressure in the UN Security Council and other forums.

Pakistan and the United States have restarted trade negotiations, and the World Bank has pledged to invest $40 billion in Pakistan from 2026 to 2035. Russia and Pakistan have signed a $2.6 billion steel plant agreement. The warming of Russia-Pakistan relations has balanced the traditional alliance between India and Russia, he added.

Pakistan has gained widespread support in the Islamic world and the Middle East. Islamic countries such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar have shown firm support for Pakistan. Turkey has raised the target of Turkey-Pakistan trade to $5 billion, and the UAE issues 5-year multiple-entry visas to Pakistanis and has pledged to invest $10 billion in Pakistan. These cooperations not only bring economic benefits to Pakistan, but also strengthen Pakistan’s leading position in the Islamic world, he added.

Pakistan, he said, has reshaped its peripheral diplomatic landscape. Afghanistan has joined the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the bilateral relations have been upgraded to ambassadorial level, with strengthened cooperation in counter-terrorism and border control. Bangladesh and Pakistan have restored their defense and trade ties that were interrupted for more than 50 years, jointly addressing the pressure of India’s regional hegemony.

Pakistan successfully classified the conflict as “Indian aggression” by emphasizing that Indian attacks caused civilian casualties, and exercised its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The United Nations, China, Russia and others all expressed understanding of Pakistan’s position, he added.

He opined that India has fallen into multiple in multiple passives after the conflict. First, its military deterrence has failed. Although India claims to have struck Pakistan’s military targets, it cannot deny the fact of fighter jet losses. Second, international isolation has intensified. India has been criticized for exaggerating combat results in the public opinion war, and faces international criticism of “water resource war” due to suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Third, its strategic focus is restricted. India is forced to concentrate resources on dealing with Pakistan, indirectly reducing its influence projection in regions such as Southeast Asia and the South China Sea.

Pakistan has achieved multiple goals including the boost of international status, the enhancement of relations with major powers, and the reshaping of the surrounding geopolitical landscape through a combination of military victory + diplomatic offensive since the India-Pakistan clash in May this. Its achievements are not only reflected in specific agreements and investments, but more importantly, by virtue of strategic flexibility and precise international mobilization, Pakistan has broken the regional hegemonic narrative that India has long maintained, he added.

