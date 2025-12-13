Pakistan pushes for ‘serious dialogue’ to end Congo conflict as situation deteriorates

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (APP): Amid a rapidly deteriorating situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) stemming from intensified fighting and mass displacement, Pakistan has urged parties to the conflict — Congolese military and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels– to engage in “serious dialogue” and fulfill their obligations under various agreements aimed at bringing peace to the region.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire, and complete cessation of hostilities,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in a speech to the UN Security Council, which was convened to discuss the situation in DRC on Friday.

Describing the situation in DRC as “volatile”, the Pakistani envoy pointed out that M23 rebels continue their territorial expansion, including the recent takeover of the strategic City of Uvira. Despite the signing of the recent Washington Agreement, he said that M23 continues to receive external support, stressing that commitments undertaken must be implemented.

As a result, MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force in DRC, is under strain, he said. Ambassador Asim Ahmad condemned restrictions that leave nearly 40 per cent of the Mission’s area under M23 control and prevent civilian protection.

“M23 must allow MONUSCO to perform its mandate assigned by this Council,” he said, adding that MONUSCO must be given mandates that are realistic, achievable and aligned with realities on the ground.

Referring to MONUSCO’s budget cuts that led to the reduction of troops from 11,500 to only around 8,234 on the ground, the Pakistani envoy said, “This stark mismatch between the Mission’s responsibilities and shrinking resources must be urgently addressed to ensure that (the force) can effectively deliver on the tasks entrusted to it”.

Pakistan, as one of the largest troop-contributing countries to South Kivu, had earlier cautioned that the withdrawal from South Kivu was premature and might create a security vacuum. Regrettably, he added, that assessment has proven correct. “This also underscores the need to meaningfully consult those who serve on the ground. Decision-making on mandates and adjustments must better integrate the views of troop- and police-contributing countries and field leadership.”

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy said, the peace processes must strive to address the root causes of the conflict in the DRC for lasting peace and stability. “It is essential that all peace initiatives remain mutually reinforcing, and regionally-supported, backed by the Security Council, and grounded in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC.”

Earlier, US Ambassador Mike Waltz told the Council that, having brought Rwanda and DRC together in Washington to sign a peace agreement just last week, the Government was “incredibly disappointed” in Kigali’s actions in recent days in support of the M23 rebels, which they fully control.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, head of UN Peace Operations, warned that the offensive has revived “the spectre of a regional flare-up with incalculable consequences,” saying the territorial expansion of AFC/M23 and the weakening of the DRC Government’s authority in eastern areas threaten national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said recent diplomatic breakthroughs – including the Washington Accords signed on 4 December between DRC and Rwanda, and the Doha Framework Agreement in November between DRC and the M23 – had generated genuine hope for de-escalation.

But persistent ceasefire violations and renewed fighting now risk unravelling that progress.

“The growing gap between political commitments and their effective implementation on the ground undermines the credibility of peace processes and fuels the sense of abandonment felt by civilians,” Lacroix said.

As violence escalates, the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO remains a central – and increasingly strained – pillar of civilian protection in eastern DRC, just days before the Security Council is set to decide on the renewal of its mandate.

Lacroix told Council members that MONUSCO continues to provide direct physical protection to around 100,000 displaced people living near its bases, particularly in North Kivu and Ituri, through daily patrols, early-warning systems and close engagement with communities.

He said the mission has adopted a more preventive posture, focusing on deterrence, rapid response and sustained presence around displacement sites where armed groups operate in proximity.

However, he cautioned that MONUSCO’s ability to carry out its mandate is being increasingly constrained. Restrictions imposed by AFC/M23 on freedom of movement, fuel supplies, water and electricity – along with the continued closure of Goma airport – are limiting mobility, delaying rotations and hampering humanitarian access.

At the same time, funding shortages and reductions in uniformed and civilian personnel, linked to the UN’s broader liquidity crisis, are affecting the mission’s rapid response capacity and operational reach.

Lacroix stressed MONUSCO’s role in protecting civilians and supporting de-escalation remains essential, warning that “diplomatic progress must now translate into real improvements on the ground.”

The humanitarian toll is mounting. Hospitals and clinics across North and South Kivu are struggling to cope with a steady influx of wounded civilians amid acute shortages of staff, medicines and equipment.

Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, emergency medicine doctor and international president of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said health systems in eastern DRC are “collapsing” under the combined impact of violence, mass displacement and shrinking humanitarian access.

“MSF teams continue to witness staggering levels of violence, displacement and deprivation,” he said. “This crisis is not easing.”