Pakistan pushes for restraint & dialogue as US strikes escalate tensions with Venezuela

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan has called for restraint and dialogue between the United States and Venezuela following reports of American military strikes on boats in the Caribbean, which Washington alleges were transporting drugs.

“We call upon the parties to exercise maximum restraint, to de-escalate tensions, and to refrain from any actions that could further inflame the situation,” Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told UN Security Council, which met in an emergency session on Friday at Venezuela’s request, arguing that the strikes endanger regional stability and threaten its national sovereignty.

Venezuela made the request in a letter addressed to Russia’s Ambassador to the U.N. and Council President, Vassily Nebenzia, that accused the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and threatening “peace, security and stability regionally and internationally.”

Maduro’s government also expressed its expectation of an “armed attack” against Venezuela in “a very short time.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Ahmad voiced concern over the heightening tensions in the Caribbean region and said Pakistan

firmly believes that for peace to prevail, the path of confrontation and zero-sum approaches must be abandoned.

“In an already polarized world and fractured global context that we are witnessing today, it behooves to once again underscore the centrality and inviolability of UN Charter and its core principles, he stressed.

“Actions that run contrary to the UN Charter and its principles risk setting dangerous precedents and could lead to consequences that can destabilize entire regions.”

Good-faith dialogue remains the only viable and sustainable tool for resolving differences, the Pakistani envoy stated, joining other speakers in recognizing the serious threats posed by transitional organized crime, and calling for international responses rooted in the principle of “common and shared responsibility” in line with international law.

“We encourage the parties to utilize all available diplomatic channels and to seek constructive engagement under the framework of international law, he said, pointing to the availability of UN Secretary-General’s good offices or relevant regional organizations.

In conclusion, Ambassador Asim Ahmad again urged all parties to respect the imperative of peaceful coexistence and choose the path of dialogue and cooperation to ensure that this region is indeed a “Zone of Peace”.

Briefing the Security Council members, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said the US operations, conducted between 2 September and 3 October, have heightened tensions in the region and drawn sharp criticism from Caracas.

“Venezuelan authorities have announced that they remain on high alert since the United States military deployments were first reported in August,” he said, noting that President Maduro has mobilized 4.5 million members of the Bolivarian Militia to support the armed forces.

Venezuela’s U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada said, “The belligerent action and rhetoric of the U.S. government objectively point to the fact that we are facing a situation in which it is rational to anticipate that in the very short term, an armed attack is to be perpetrated against Venezuela.”

Ambassador Moncada called on the Council to determine the existence of a threat to international peace and security due to the U.S. military escalation, to adopt measures to avoid the worsening of the situation, and to approve a resolution in which all members, including the U.S., commit to respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While Venezuela got support from allies Russia and China, the rest of the 15-member Council was cautious in approach, calling for a de-escalation and adherence to the U.N. Charter, which requires all 193 member nations to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all other countries and to settle disputes peacefully.

Defending U.S. actions, American delegate John Kelley said,“President Trump has been very clear that he is going to use the full power of America, and the full might of the United States, to take on and eradicate these drug cartels, no matter where they’re operating from and no matter now long they have been able to act with impunity.”

Kelley stressed that the United States does not recognize Maduro or his government, repeating Trump’s claim that Maduro is a “narcoterrorist.” President Maduro and the government have denied the accusation.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Nebenzia accused the United States of using a shoot-first “cowboy” principle in attacking alleged drug boats.

Venezuela , he said, had every reason to believe the United States was ready to move from threats to action against it.