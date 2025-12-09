Pakistan pledges $639.54 mln for global polio eradication

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Dec 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal represented Pakistan here on Tuesday at the “High-Level Pledging Moment for Polio Eradication,” hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

The minister conveyed Pakistan’s profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering dedication to protecting millions of children from polio and for fostering a partnership rooted in trust, humanity and shared purpose, a news release said.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored that polio eradication in Pakistan was a moral obligation and solemn duty to future generations.

He emphasized that Pakistan was fulfilling this obligation with unity, determination, and national resolve.

He noted that Pakistan was progressing with the virus circulation at its lowest level in decades, vaccination quality continuously improving, surveillance at its strongest, and community trust steadily rising.

The minister highlighted the country’s unified political leadership under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif making polio eradication a top national priority and has incorporated polio infrastructure into broader health reforms under the URAAN Pakistan initiative.

He also reaffirmed the importance of global partnerships, acknowledging the steadfast support of the UAE, the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, and all GPEI partners.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s frontline workers, Ahsan Iqbal described them as heroic women and men who traverse mountains, deserts, and rivers, often under challenging conditions, to ensure every child is protected. Their courage, he said, remained the beating heart of Pakistan’s eradication effort.

In a significant announcement, the minister declared that Pakistan was pledging $639.54 million over the next four years to help secure a polio-free future.

He said that the commitment represented Pakistan’s resolve, ownership, and dedication towards completion of the polio eradication mission.

On the margins of the event, Minister Ahsan Iqbal met Bill Gates, during which he reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating polio and conveyed the Prime Minister’s message of gratitude to Gates for his invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.