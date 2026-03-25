Pakistan plays key role in rebuilding regional peace: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Mar 25 (APP): In an era of complex regional shifts and geopolitical uncertainty, Pakistan stands as a pivotal actor capable of fostering stability, connectivity and cooperation across South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Endowed with a strategic location at the crossroads of major regions, it possesses unique advantages to bridge divides and drive collective progress.

These views were expressed by Prof Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that Pakistan’s greatest strength lies in its commitment to diplomatic moderation and dialogue. As a responsible regional player, it has demonstrated strategic maturity by maintaining constructive engagement with both regional countries and global powers alike, rejecting escalation and advocating for peaceful resolutions to disputes. Its role in promoting regional and global security is equally noteworthy: it boasts a long-standing legacy in UN peacekeeping and has made steadfast efforts to combat terrorism, all of which contribute to greater regional and global stability.

Economically, Pakistan serves as a linchpin for regional connectivity. Through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its ongoing efforts to develop Gwadar Port into a world-class deep-sea hub, it is unlocking new trade routes that connect South Asia with Central Asia and beyond. These initiatives not only boost inclusive growth for all regional stakeholders but also enhance economic resilience—particularly for developing nations in the region, he added.

Pakistan also actively promotes people-to-people exchanges, educational partnerships and cultural diplomacy, strengthening mutual understanding among diverse nations and fostering a sense of regional and global solidarity.

Prof Cheng stated that by leveraging its geopolitical position, diplomatic acumen and unwavering commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan can continue to ease tensions, facilitate constructive dialogue and advance shared development across the region. In a world marked by growing divisions and competing interests, its proactive role is not only beneficial to the stability and prosperity of the entire region but also essential to building a more interconnected, peaceful and prosperous future for all nations in the broader region.

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