Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, with Pakistani mangoes in great demand

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jun 29 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, along with Vice Chairman of the Xinjiang People’s Government Zhu Lifan inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi.

The pavilion’s showcase of premium Pakistani mangoes drew hundreds of visitors, making it one of the most popular exhibits. The fruit’s popularity highlighted Pakistan’s agricultural excellence and potential for growth.

Another highlight was participation in the Expo for the first time by National Logistics Corporation and Green Pakistan Initiative. The Pakistan Pavilion also displayed a rich array of products, including jewelry, leather garments, luxury bags, and contemporary clothing, reflecting the country’s cultural heritage and manufacturing capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi briefed Mr Zhu about the robust Pakistan-China ties, and Pakistan’s enhanced focus on increasing trade and investment relations with China, including Xinjiang.

He gave the Vice Chairman a tour of the Pavilion, elaborating the high-quality of Pakistani products. The Chinese VIP also praised the taste of Pakistani mangoes.

The Ambassador also introduced the functioning of NLC and its role in ensuring the functionality of border integration between Pakistan and China. He also briefed Mr Zhu about the Green Pakistan Initiative and its role in further augmenting people-to-people ties with Xinjiang.

During his stay in Xinjiang, the Ambassador also met different levels of Xinjiang leadership, interacted with Chinese enterprises and media, and visited the Urumqi branch of Habib Bank Limited.