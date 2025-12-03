Pakistan lauds UN mission for helping Iraq achieve stability as it ends work

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 03 (APP): With the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) set to end its work this month after more than two decades, Pakistan has praised the Mission’s “pivotal role” in helping the country achieve stability, strengthening electoral processes, facilitating political dialogue, and advancing national reconciliation efforts.

“We laud the resilience of the Iraqi people and their steadfast pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous future,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

The Mission was established in 2003 against the backdrop of long-standing dictatorship, regional wars, internal conflict, foreign occupation and terrorism.

Speaking in a debate on UNAMI’s last report to the 15-member Council, the Pakistani envoy welcomed the holding of parliamentary elections in Iraq last month. The polls, he pointed out, were conducted in an orderly and inclusive manner with a strong voter turnout, reflecting public confidence in democratic institutions and the will of the Iraqi people in pursuit of stability, good governance, and sustainable development.

Noting that Iraq’s security situation has improved, even as it still warrants vigilance, he stressed that Da’esh, which continue its attacks in several governorates, “must not be allowed to regroup or regain operational space.”

“We appreciate the Iraqi security forces for their continued counter-terrorism operations to neutralize this menace,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad added.

The drawdown and imminent completion of UNAMI’s mandate mark a “historic milestone” and a testament to Iraq’s progress, its strengthened institutions, and its restored capacity to steer its own future, he said.

“In a region facing profound turmoil,” he added, “Iraq’s trajectory stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating what national resolve, adequate international support, and inclusive political processes can achieve together.”

Briefing the Council, Mohamed al Hassan, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNAMI, said, “Today, indeed, is a great day for the international community and the UN to witness the honourable and dignified closure of a UN mission.”

He said UNAMI’s departure does not mark the end of the Iraq-UN partnership. “Rather, it represents the start of a new chapter rooted in Iraq’s leadership of its own future.”

Hassan recounted the Mission’s history, noting: “The road to peace, security and stability was long and difficult. However, with the support of the international community, Iraq came out victorious — but with untold sacrifice.” He noted the many tragedies faced by the people of Iraq and UN personnel alike, including the 22 staff killed in the 2003 Canal Hotel bombing.

Since that time, Iraq has made many strides, including adopting a new Constitution and holding 13 successful elections. “Iraq was able to incrementally consolidate hard-won gains despite all odds,” he said. The country held its sixth parliamentary election on 11 November, marked by a notable increase in turnout.

Voicing hope that Iraq will form its new Government without delay, Hassan also urged stronger relations with the Kurdistan region and longer-term solutions, including the adoption of a comprehensive national plan, to help Iraq’s 1 million displaced persons — most of whom are Yazidi survivors living in precarious conditions.

He congratulated Iraq on its election as a member of the Human Rights Council, which “comes with a corresponding responsibility to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights”.