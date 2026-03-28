Pakistan joins sovereign AI white paper launch at ZGC Forum

BEIJING, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistani Embassy in China joined the launch of a sovereign AI white paper at the Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, alongside partners from China, Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

The document defines sovereign AI as national control over AI systems, data and infrastructure, while calling for cooperation on technology, deployment and governance.

At the launch, Zhipu AI CEO Zhang Peng said sovereign AI had become a key national capability linked to security, economic upgrading and influence over global AI governance.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, tech affairs counselor at the Pakistani Embassy, represented the Pakistan at the launch ceremony. Speaking to China Economic Net (CEN) in an exclusive interview after the event, Khan said Pakistan views sovereign AI as an important issue for every country and saw the new platform as an opportunity to expand cooperation.

“We believe in cooperation, and we believe in becoming part of such alliances and associations,” Wazir said. “Pakistan is part of it.”

He said Pakistan hoped to benefit from cooperation with Chinese companies and partners through the sharing of experience and resources.

Wazir also said broader Pakistan-China cooperation in science and technology was expanding, with a growing role for the private sector alongside government-level engagement. He said cooperation in science and technology, agriculture and education was moving forward well.

Sovereign AI is gaining attention as governments become more concerned about dependence on foreign technology, especially in areas involving public services, sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

For countries like Pakistan, the issue is not only about security. It also concerns whether AI tools can be adapted to local languages, regulatory needs and development priorities, rather than relying entirely on systems built elsewhere.