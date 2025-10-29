Pakistan issues visas to 2100 Sikh pilgrims on Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (APP):The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued over 2100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held in Pakistan from November 04-13.

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Charge d’Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich extended his warm felicitation to the pilgrims and wished them a fulfilling and spiritually rewarding journey. He underscored that the Government of Pakistan would continue to facilitate visits to sacred pilgrimage sites consistent with our abiding commitment to promote inter-religious and inter-cultural harmony and understanding.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.