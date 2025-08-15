Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in New York; Armed Forces praised for victory in ‘Marka-e-Haq’

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (APP): The Consulate General of Pakistan in New York hosted an impressive reception today to mark the 78th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and to honour the Armed Forces’ achievements in Marka-e-Haq (Operation Bunyan al-Marsous).

The event was attended by over two hundred guests, including elected officials, senior community leaders, businesspersons, academics, students, faith leaders, media representatives, and members of the Pakistani-American community from the Tri-State area– New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The programme commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony, led by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and the Consul General of Pakistan in New York.

In his remarks, the Consul General paid tributes to the sacrifices that secured independence, underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace with dignity, and reaffirmed that the nation would never compromise on its sovereignty or the security of its people.

He also acknowledged the vital role of the Pakistani-American community in promoting Pakistan’s interests abroad and reaffirmed the Consulate’s commitment to efficient service delivery and diaspora engagement.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad highlighted the enduring relevance of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in guiding Pakistan’s path towards peace, justice, and honour.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, reflected on the historic struggle for independence and emphasized the shared responsibility to uphold the rule of law, foster unity, and strengthen national institutions.

The reception featured cultural and patriotic performances, including a national song by Pride of Performance awardee Amjad Hussain and a Qawwali segment by Ustad Abdullah Niazi and Waqas Niazi Qawwal.

A special documentary on Marka-e-Haq paid tribute to the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s resolve to uphold its founding ideals and stand united in pursuit of its national aspirations.