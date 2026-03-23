Pakistan Embassy in China celebrates National Day

BEIJING, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan Embassy in Beijing today (Monday) celebrated the Pakistan National Day in a befitting manner.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held which was attended by members of the Embassy, Pakistani diaspora and their families.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, hoisted the national flag and spoke on the occasion.

Messages of the President, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out during the ceremony.

Ambassador Hashmi extended his felicitations to the Pakistani community in China. He underscored the continuing significance of the three cardinal principles outlined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—Unity, Faith, and Discipline—as the fundamental pillars to pursue the mutually reinforcing national development and security agenda.

While recalling the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China, Ambassador Hashmi noted the special salience of 2026 as an important milestone to celebrate the mutual progress achieved by Pakistan and China in the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In line with national development priorities, the Ambassador highlighted the Embassy’s singular focus to mobilize investments in 21 priority sectors and integrating this effort with harnessing of Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET) resources from China.

He also shared special focus on efforts to mobilize educational, research and business opportunities along with science and technology, frontier industries, agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.