Pakistan Embassy in Beijing hosts Job Fair for students, professionals in China

BEIJING, Jan 13 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in collaboration with the China Overseas Development Association and China International Intellectech Group Co., Ltd., successfully organized a Job Fair for Pakistani students and professionals in China.

The event generated strong engagement, with nearly 2,000 participants joining on site and online. A total of 372 Pakistani candidates registered, including close to 100 who took part in the onsite initial interviews conducted by representatives of leading Chinese State-Owned Enterprises. This marked the first Embassy-led initiative designed to directly link Chinese enterprises with Pakistani professionals trained in China.

The participating State-Owned Enterprises, among the largest Chinese investors in Pakistan, represented sectors including energy, infrastructure, engineering, and allied industries.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s envoy to China, described the job fair as a pilot initiative aimed at identifying and facilitating employment of Pakistani professionals in Chinese overseas projects.

He underscored that Pakistanis educated in China combine technical competence with Chinese language proficiency and cultural fluency, positioning them strongly for supervisory and middle management roles.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Embassy’s commitment to facilitating Chinese investment while supporting enterprises in identifying and integrating qualified Pakistani professionals into their workforce.

He noted that the job fair complements its broader efforts to align skills development with Chinese investment priorities, including the recently convened 2nd China–Pakistan Agriculture focused Technical and Vocational Education and Training Forum, and outlined plans to expand similar initiatives across Pakistan’s 21 priority sectors.

During the event, He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association, emphasized salience of the initiative and encouraged Pakistani youth to seize these opportunities to contribute to China-Pakistan cooperation.

China International Intellectech Group highlighted its role as a leading human resources institution supporting cross border cooperation and overseas projects, including its ongoing vocational education initiatives in Pakistan.

Participating enterprises presented their domestic and international portfolios and engaged directly with candidates during the fair. The recruitment process has now moved into its next phase, under which shortlisted candidates will be contacted individually for further interviews and final selection, based on initial assessments and CVs submitted online. This phase is expected to conclude by 31 January 2026.

APP/asg