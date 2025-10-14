Pakistan elected to UN Human Rights Council for 6th time; Dar thanks states for support

- Advertisement -

By Iftikhar Ali

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 14 (APP):Pakistan was elected, by an overwhelming majority, to the United Nations Human Rights Council on October 14, 2025, for a three-year term beginning in 2026.

This marks Pakistan’s sixth election to the 47-member Council since its establishment in 2006.

The Geneva-based Council’s mission is to promote and promote and protect human rights around the world.

Members of the Human Rights Council (HRC) are elected by a majority of the members of the UN General Assembly (GA), meaning at least 97 votes out of the 193 member states. The voting is by secret ballot.

All five UN regional groups had clean slates – in which the number of candidates is equal to the number of vacant seats.

In the 4-seat Asia-Pacific group: Pakistan polled 178 votes. Others elected in this group were India, with 177 votes, Iraq (175) and Vietnam (180).

“Pakistan’s election is a recognition of its strong credentials and contributions in strengthening the global human rights framework,”Senator Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, said on X (formerly Twitter), while thanking member states for their support

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to work with the international community on the basis of TRUCE: tolerance, respect, universality, consensus-building, and engagement,” he added.